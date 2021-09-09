More Americans say former President Trump’s policies kept the U.S. safer from terrorism than President Biden’s, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the policies of the Trump Administration made the United States more or less safe from terrorism?”

A plurality, or 36 percent, said his policies made the country “more safe” from terrorism, compared to 32 percent who said his policies did not change how safe the country is from terrorism and the 31 percent who said the policies made the country “less safe” from the threat.

The survey asked the same question about Biden and it found just 15 percent expressing the belief that his policies make the country “more safe” from terrorism. Another 43 percent said Biden’s policies do not change the situation, and 42 percent said Biden’s policies have made the country “less safe” from terrorism.

The survey, taken September 4-7, 2021, among 1,500 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

The survey comes on the heels of Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country and the administration cooperating with the Taliban-approved deadline. The Biden administration admitted that Americans were left behind as a result of those decisions. Some reports indicate that the number could be as high as 500.

On Tuesday, a Trafalgar Group survey found that a majority of likely U.S. general election voters think Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal has made it more likely that America will see another 9/11 style terrorist attack.

Notably, as Biden’s approval rating continues to sink following his foreign policy failures, as well as poor handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, another recent survey showed Trump edging out Biden by one percentage point in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.