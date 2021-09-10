U.S. congressional candidate and Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) told Breitbart News Friday that Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s (D-FL) recent indecisiveness on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion Trojan horse infrastructure package “reveals her mental unstableness.”

“Murphy’s flip-flopping on Biden’s infrastructure bill reveals her mental unstableness,” Sabatini said before referencing Biden’s lowest approval rating this week of 39 percent. “Murphy only changed her mind because Biden has a 39 percent approval rating from stranding at least 200 Americans in Afghanistan.”

“But it is not enough for Murphy to just oppose a few of Biden’s radical items,” Sabatini said of Murphy’s lack of commitment to Biden’s far-left agenda. “Murphy must disavow Biden’s Marxist agenda.”

“Her new flip flop is nothing but a revamp and a reissue and a running of a late-late show of Murphy’s incompetence.” Sabatini said, echoing Ronald Reagan’s 1976 speech at the Republican National Convention. “It’s time to elect freedom fighters to Congress who have a proven record of protecting individual rights from the tyrannical Democrat Party.”

Sabatini also said if Murphy won’t stand up to Biden’s failed approach on immigration, inflation, coronavirus mandates, and the deadly Afghan withdrawal, he will.

“We must save the stranded Americans Murphy’s party stranded,” Sabatini said. “We must have an immigration moratorium. We must kill Bidenflation, and end tyrannical mask and vaccine mandates.”

Sabatini’s criticism of Murphy comes after she tweeted she could no longer make a commonsense decision on Biden’s $3.5 Trojan horse package because she “simply cannot make an informed, substantive decision… Without the full text” of the bill, which is still being written by self-designated socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Without the full text of the Ways & Means portion of the bill, I simply cannot make an informed, substantive decision. I’m also frustrated it hasn’t been pre-conferenced w/the Senate. But I’ll keep working to get this bill to a place where I can support it and it can become law. — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) September 9, 2021

“I don’t think we can afford to do everything, and as a legislator, I have to prioritize and make tough choices, ” she added.

Murphy then blamed the Senate and not the Democrat leadership for the complicated passage strategy. “I’m also frustrated it hasn’t been pre-conferenced w/the Senate. But I’ll keep working to get this bill to a place where I can support it and it can become law,” he said.

Murphy’s 2022 midterm House reelection bid has been derailed by Florida’s redistricting measures that have left her to defend a newly shaped district seven, which will most likely include a majority of Republican voters.

The district’s new demographics and Sabatini’s opposition will be a heavy lift for Murphy, especially because Murphy never planned to face the Florida freedom fighter. Murphy originally “intended to run for Senate and launched a listening tour of the state.”

But when Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) decided to run against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Murphy took the hint and backed out of the primary race and told the media she will stay in district seven to help make her party “stronger.”

“So I have decided instead of running for the U.S. Senate, I will devote my energy to helping make our party stronger,” Murphy said.

