Joe Biden Invites Children to the White House — If Their School Gets Vaccinated

US President Joe Biden talks with children before delivering remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 1, 2021. - US President Joe Biden traveled Tuesday to Oklahoma to honor the victims of a 1921 racial massacre …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden told students at a school on Friday he would invite them to visit the White House if everyone got vaccinated.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden visited Brookland Middle School in Washington, DC to highlight his masking and vaccination plans for school children.

“For students here at Brookland, once you all get vaccinated, you’re invited to a special visit at the White House,” he said.

Some in the crowd clapped at the news as Biden continued, “I’m going to get in trouble with the Secret Service and everybody else, I’m not sure how we’ll mechanically do it.”

He said if all the children were unable to fit in one room he would take them to the Rose Garden

“Maybe let you fly the helicopters,” he said, before adding, “I’m only joking about that.”

US President Joe Biden(C) and First Lady Jill Biden(R) visit the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Cindy Bertamini, at Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia on May 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden visits the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Cindy Bertamini, at Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia on May 3, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty)

Biden urged parents of children who were old enough to get them vaccinated.

“The safest thing you can do for your child 12 and over is get them vaccinated,” he said. “That’s it. Simple, plain, straightforward. … You’ve got them vaccinated for all kinds of other things — measles, mumps, rubella.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.