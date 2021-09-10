Frank Schaeffer, a recent guest on MSNBC, deemed those who are opposed to coronavirus vaccines or vaccine mandates “bioterrorists,” and suggested they should be “treated as such.”

“Anti-vaccine and anti-mask anti-science conspiracy theory-spreading leading activists are bio terrorists. Period,” the author of Why I Am an Atheist Who Believes in God said.

“They should be treated as such. Drone strikes on selected worst offender pod-casters anyone?” he asked:

Anti-vaccine and anti-mask anti-science conspiracy theory-spreading leading activists are bio terrorists. Period. They should be treated as such. Drone strikes on selected worst offender pod-casters anyone? — Frank – 'Love, Children, Planet' – Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) September 10, 2021

Notably, Schaffer called pro-lifers the “American Taliban” during an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut last week to discuss the pro-life Texas abortion law.

“We have a situation in Texas right now tonight where the American Taliban, because that’s what it is — there’s not an American evangelical right-wing movement — there is an American Taliban — is weirdly similar in so many ways to the Middle Eastern Islamist terrorists,” he asserted.

“There is a new American Taliban, and their goal is theocracy, which means to take our religious beliefs, which for them are Old Testament law, not Christianity, and force secular Americans, non-evangelical Americans, progressive Americans, women, people of color into that box,” he continued, explaining it was “not hyperbole.”

“This is happening right now tonight in Texas. This is happening right now with the people dying of COVID, children dying of COVID, because pro-lifers have seen fit to stand against Joe Biden`s vaccine as a way to own the libs,” he continued, once again calling those individuals “literally bioterrorists.”

“And their price is to be literally bioterrorists. That’s where we are tonight, Joy,” he added:

.@Frank_Schaeffer: "Today there is no evangelical political movement. There is a new American Taliban and their goal is theocracy." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/tPdmT06xX7 — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 2, 2021

His recent remark, floating drone strikes against “bioterrorists,” follows President Biden’s divisive coronavirus speech on Thursday, in which he announced sweeping vaccine mandates and raged against unvaccinated Americans, placing the blame squarely on them.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” he said. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love.”

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said to the unvaccinated. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

Notably, daily coronavirus cases were up over 300 percent from Labor Day 2020, despite months of Biden at the helm and widespread vaccine ability across the nation.