Live Updates*** California Governor Recall Election Results

California voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office in a September 14th, 2021, recall election. Polls in the Golden State are scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST) Tuesday evening. The first of three vote result waves will be released immediately after polls close, comprised of mail-in ballots already delivered and counted. Click here for additional information regarding how subsequent results will be publicly released. Larry Elder, longtime conservative radio host and lawyer, is Newsom’s leading Republican opponent, according to polls.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

10:15 P.M. — Team Newsom believes it has the recall in the bag, saying there is no “scenario where we lose.”

“I don’t see a scenario where we’re not talking about a victory for the governor and a complete rejection of this appalling partisan power grab,” said Newsom strategist Sean Clegg, according to Fox News. “I think what we’re seeing in our projections in the early vote is we’re performing so well we might reach a point where there’s not enough Republican vote left on the table for them to overtake us. We’ll let you know when we reach that.”

Happy recall election night from @larryelder HQ in Orange County, California. While the first batch of results are due in under an hour, not a lot of action here yet. They are setting up a band. pic.twitter.com/o1BNiNgAFh — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) September 15, 2021

9:56 P.M. — Polls close in around an hour.

Ready for CA recall coverage – first results a little more than an hour away — blue is NO on recall; red is YES. pic.twitter.com/IbCtXxyji6 — John King (@JohnKingCNN) September 15, 2021

9:46 P.M. — Larry Elder tells Fox News host Sean Hannity that long lines at the polls are a positive sign for his campaign. Hannity says he’s hoping for a “political explosion” that ends with Newsom losing the recall election.

Larry Elder gives the latest on his run for Governor of California pic.twitter.com/0FFxYOC9WO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 15, 2021

9:34 P.M. — Republican candidate John Cox says the top three issues facing the state are: homelessness, housing, and wildfires.

KUSI's Teresa Sardina joined gubernatorial candidate John Cox as the recall ballots roll in tonight. Cox gave his thoughts on California's three major issues: homelessness, housing, and wildfires. pic.twitter.com/WVvWUDlC0b — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 15, 2021

9:18 P.M. — California State Sen. Steve Glazer announces that tomorrow he will propose changes to future state recall elections.

Irrespective of the preliminary recall election results tonight, Assembly Elections chair @Marc_Berman and I as chair of the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee will release a joint statement tomorrow morning discussing our plans to fix a broken recall system — Steve Glazer (@Steve_Glazer) September 15, 2021

9:17 P.M. —

Currently the share of Latino voters is a bit lower than it was in the 2020 general election, but higher than it was in the 2018 gubernatorial race, which Newsom won by 23 points. Latinos are somewhat divided on whether Newsom's COVID policies have been too strict or about right. — CBS News Politics (@CBSPolitics) September 15, 2021

9:01 P.M. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says Newsom has done a “good” job as governor despite his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s recall effort was fuelled by fury over the economy and climate change.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: The California gubernatorial recall effort is being fueled by anger over Covid-19, the economy and climate change https://t.co/M27VAsSmIx pic.twitter.com/f4fmMq9tyk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 15, 2021

9:00 P.M. — Palo Alto’s Cubberley Community Center is packed with so many voters that it called in four more poll workers.

“We’ve been working our butts off,” said Peggy Keep, a poll worker, sinking into a red-and-gray lawn chair to eat her first meal of the day at 3:30 p.m.

8:45 P.M. — While polls have yet to close, 43 percent of California’s electorate is said to have already voted in the recall election, according to the New York Times.