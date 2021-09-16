Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

US president Donald Trump holds a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020. - President Donald Trump ventures out of Washington on Saturday for his first political appearance since his election defeat to Joe Biden, campaigning in Georgia where two …
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, a  survey shows. The revelation follows Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and divisive rhetoric against unvaccinated Americans as his approval rating tanks to historical lows across the board.

The findings are part of the data provided in September’s McLaughlin & Associates survey. It asked, “Now, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?”

Fifty percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, and of those, 41 percent said they “definitely” would. On the other side, 47 percent said they would vote for the incumbent, Joe Biden. Of those, 39 percent said they “definitely” would.

The survey also asked respondents if they agreed with the following statement: “I used to dislike Trump’s aggressive, confrontational style, but now that I see how weak Biden was in dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan, I’m thinking maybe Trump wasn’t so bad.”

A majority, or 52 percent, said they agree, while 44 percent said they disagree. Overall, 58 percent say Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the “same Taliban group who helped the terrorists that attacked America on 9/11.”

The survey presented a similar agree/disagree statement reading, “It takes a tough man to be a good president. When I see how weak Biden is, I’m coming to appreciate Trump more and I’m thinking we need a bit more of Trump’s toughness right now.”

Again, a majority, or 56 percent, agree with that statement, compared to 40 percent who do not. The survey also found 60 percent agreeing with the statement that, under Trump, inflation was low, there was less immigration, lower gas prices, and less crime prior to George Floyd’s murder.

Attendees watch as a video message from former U.S. President Donald Trump plays during a "Let Us Worship" prayer service on the National Mall on September 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Similarly, an Emerson College survey released this month also showed Americans favoring Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against Biden, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating has continued to crater in the first year of his presidency, hitting record lows.

