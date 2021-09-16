Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, a survey shows. The revelation follows Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and divisive rhetoric against unvaccinated Americans as his approval rating tanks to historical lows across the board.

The findings are part of the data provided in September’s McLaughlin & Associates survey. It asked, “Now, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?”

Fifty percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, and of those, 41 percent said they “definitely” would. On the other side, 47 percent said they would vote for the incumbent, Joe Biden. Of those, 39 percent said they “definitely” would.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) dominate in hypothetical 2024 scenarios, an Emerson College survey released this week found. https://t.co/Gv73Wc10dx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 5, 2021

The survey also asked respondents if they agreed with the following statement: “I used to dislike Trump’s aggressive, confrontational style, but now that I see how weak Biden was in dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan, I’m thinking maybe Trump wasn’t so bad.”

A majority, or 52 percent, said they agree, while 44 percent said they disagree. Overall, 58 percent say Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the “same Taliban group who helped the terrorists that attacked America on 9/11.”

The survey presented a similar agree/disagree statement reading, “It takes a tough man to be a good president. When I see how weak Biden is, I’m coming to appreciate Trump more and I’m thinking we need a bit more of Trump’s toughness right now.”

Again, a majority, or 56 percent, agree with that statement, compared to 40 percent who do not. The survey also found 60 percent agreeing with the statement that, under Trump, inflation was low, there was less immigration, lower gas prices, and less crime prior to George Floyd’s murder.

Similarly, an Emerson College survey released this month also showed Americans favoring Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against Biden, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating has continued to crater in the first year of his presidency, hitting record lows.