CDC: Parents Should Mask Their Children at School Even if Optional

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is instructing parents to mask their children in school, even if masks are optional.

In a series of Q&As posted to social media on Thursday, the CDC made it clear that it believes children should wear a mask at school, regardless of the local rules or vaccination status of individuals at the facility.

“Should my child wear a mask to school if the school has made it optional?” a graphic reads.

“Yes, masking indoors is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC answered.

“CDC recommends that students wear masks while indoors. When mask-wearing is optional, students can choose to protect themselves and wear a mask to school,” the federal health agency added:

#Parents & caregivers: Is your school helping protect your child from #COVID19? CDC recommends schools require universal indoor masking & use other prevention strategies regardless of how many students, educators, and staff are currently vaccinated. More: https://t.co/lBbMr0hQTg. — CDC (@CDCgov) September 16, 2021

Masking in school has become a contentious topic across the United States, as some governors, such as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), are requiring it and others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), are fighting back.

Florida scored a victory last week after the First District Court of Appeals granted a stay to the Sunshine State’s request to reinstate the stay for a ban on school districts issuing and enforcing mask mandates. On Wednesday, a federal judge, Judge K. Michael Moore, “issued a 34-page ruling that denied a request for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued July 30,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.