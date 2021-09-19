Joe Biden Rides His Bike for Reporters as Border Crisis Worsens

President Joe Biden went for a bicycle ride on Sunday, as he continues his long vacation weekend at Rehoboth Beach.

The White House positioned reporters to see the president ride by on his bicycle with first lady Jill Biden.

The president did not respond to questions about whether he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron — after angering the French for killing a multi-billion dollar submarine contract with Australia.

President Joe Biden and FLOTUS Jill Biden ride their bikes today in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/grlNSuodEX — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 19, 2021

Biden left early Friday for his vacation, ignoring a flurry of bad news that broke after he left the White House.

Migrants continued to pour into a makeshift camp under a Texas border bridge, which grew from about 2,000 migrants on Monday to more than 15,000 by Sunday.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America! https://t.co/9RCVdKLwn9 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 19, 2021

Biden has also struggled with a heavy cough in recent days, interrupting his speeches and sparking questions about his health.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Thursday that the president’s health was “not an area where we have a medical concern.”

She told reporters the president would get a physical “soon,” to make sure questions about his health were answered.

The Pentagon announced they mistakenly launched a drone strike that killed ten civilians in Afghanistan, including up to seven children.

Breaking News: The Pentagon acknowledged that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on Aug. 29 was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, a military official said.https://t.co/oC6Lnr32hv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration announced their decision to reject recommending a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine for Americans under 65.

France also recalled their ambassador to the United States to protest the president’s failure to speak to them about their deal with Australia.

Biden faces more questions about his administration’s decision to limit antibody coronavirus treatments to Southern states and his struggle to unite Democrats around his proposed $3.5 trillion entitlement bill.