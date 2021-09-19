Nearly 40 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 40 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports at least 38 people were shot by Sunday at 5:22 a.m., including six people who later succumbed to their wounds.

The weekend violence follows a Thursday in which 18 were shot, a Wednesday in which 16 were shot, a Tuesday in which eight were shot, and a Monday during which 14 were shot.

Chicago gun violence is so great that more kids have been shot in Chicago than have died, nationally, from the Chinese coronavirus.

On September 10, 2021, Fox News reported 261 minors had been shot in Chicago so far this year, and 214 minors had died from the COVID nationally during the same time-frame.

Moreover, Fox New noted 41 of the minors died from their wounds, compared to 25 Illinois minors who died from COVID.

Breitbart News noted 60 were shot over the past weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, with over 3,100 people shot in the city between January 1, 2021, and September 7, 2021.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 50 people have been shot and killed in Chicago in September 2021 alone.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.