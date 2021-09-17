Eighteen people were shot Thursday and 16 people were shot Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two shooting fatalities and least 16 other individuals shot and wounded on Thursday.

The first of Thursday’s fatal shootings occurred at 9:15 p.m., when someone walked up to a group of people and opened fire “in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue.” Twenty-nine-year-old Javier Burch was in the group and was shot and fatally wounded.

Thursday’s second fatal shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a food store located in “the 1300 block of South Canal Street.” A 25-year-old man was in a fight when someone shot him in the head, killing him.

The Sun-Times notes 14 people were shot and wounded Wednesday and two people were shot and killed.

One of the shooting fatalities was a 24-year-old man shot “near the back of a home” located “in the 6600 block of South Kenwood Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second shooting fatality resulted from an altercation between a 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old man “near a business in West Humboldt Park.”

The younger man shot the older man, fatally wounding him. The older man was then able to stab and fatally wound the younger man before dying.

Breitbart News observed eight people were shot Tuesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago and 14 people were shot Monday.

HeyJackass.com pointed out some 204 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in September 2021, while 38 people have been shot and killed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.