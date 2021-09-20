Off-Duty CBP Officer Arrested at ‘Justice for J6’ Event, U.S. Attorney Won’t Prosecute

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested for carrying a firearm at the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday, according to reports.

CBS News said the U.S. Attorney’s office in DC will not prosecute the CBP officer and that the case has been referred to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. In a Monday statement, the CBP confirmed that one of its employees was arrested, but didn’t acknowledge that the detainment occurred at the “Justice for J6” event.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is aware of the arrest of an employee and is fully cooperating with the investigation,” CBP said in a Monday statement. “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers to adhere to the oath they take to uphold the laws of this country. CBP will continue to support any criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, both on or off duty.”

