Poll: Plurality Say Economy Will Be ‘Weaker’ One Year from Now

A plurality of Americans remain pessimistic about the future of the economy, predicting it will be “weaker” one year from now, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “A year from today, will the U.S. economy be stronger than it is now, or weaker?”

A plurality of Americans, 47 percent, said the economy will be “weaker,” compared to 29 percent who said “stronger,” 15 percent who said “about the same,” and 9 percent who remain unsure.

Democrats are the exception, as 48 percent believe the economy will be “stronger” one year from now, compared to 26 percent who say “weaker.” A majority of Republicans, 71 percent, and a plurality of independents, 47 percent, believe the economy will be “weaker.”

Per Rasmussen:

Views about the economy and the stock market are generally correlated. Among Americans who believe the economy will be strong a year from now, 65% expect the stock market to be higher. Similarly, among those who expect the economy to be weaker in a year, 85% think the stock market will be lower. Older Americans are more likely than those under 40 to believe the economy will be weaker a year from now.

Black Americans (36%) are more likely than whites (30%) or other minorities (24%) to expect the economy will be stronger a year from now.

The survey, taken September 13-14, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The economy long stood as one of former President Trump’s strong suits throughout his presidency. President Biden’s approval ratings, however, have been tanking overall and on a host of key issues, including the economy. An Economist/YouGov poll released this month found Biden’s approval on the economy under water — 40 approving and 47 percent disapproving.

“Only 16% of American adults now think the economy is improving, while nearly three times as many, 44%, say it is getting worse,” the survey found.