50-Year-Old Man Shot Dead While Allegedly Breaking into Home

A 50-year-old man was shot dead Sunday while allegedly breaking into a home in Hollis, Oklahoma.

KFOR reports the man, 50-year-old Buddy Driver, was allegedly trying to make entry through a window when the homeowner opened fire.

KOCO notes the homeowner “shot Driver several times” and Driver was pronounced dead after the paramedics arrived.

KAMR/KCIT quotes the Hollis Police Department (HPD) saying Driver allegedly “attempted to break into a home located in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis.” The HPD has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to join in on the investigation into the incident.

The name of the homeowner has not been released.

