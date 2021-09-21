American reporters in the White House press pool registered their frustration with President Joe Biden and his staff Tuesday for not taking questions at an event, even though United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on reporters from the U.K.

Reporters leaving the Oval Office were visibly upset by Biden’s refusal to take questions and by press wranglers who shouted over the president when he seemed to be trying to speak.

MOMENTS AGO: Staff orders news media to leave The White House as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks mid-sentence pic.twitter.com/MXg2m0o1hq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2021

White House Correspondents Association President Steve Portnoy informed his colleagues that following the press event, the entire pool went to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s office to “register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president’s Oval Office.”

IN THE PRESIDENT'S OVAL OFFICE: Boris Johnson recognized two British reporters for questions. Joe Biden then signaled it was time for the press to leave, without taking any questions from his own press corps. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 21, 2021

The press pool was also upset that press wranglers shouted so loud, demanding that reporters leave, that no one could hear Biden’s attempted response to a question from a reporter about the border.

“Psaki was unaware that the incident had occurred, and suggested that she was not in position to offer an immediate solution,” Portnoy wrote.

He said that he requested that the president hold a press conference, prompting Psaki to remind reporters that “the president takes questions several times a week.”

But Biden has been silent for nearly a week as problems for his administration stack up.

The president still has not addressed the drone strike in Afghanistan that killed ten civilians including seven children and zero terrorists.

He also has not addressed the latest border crisis as over 15,000 Haitians traveled to a makeshift camp at a border bridge in Texas to enter the United States.