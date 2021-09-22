Americans will blame Democrats and not Republicans for the impending debt default and possible shutdown, a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed.

Registered voters were asked, “If the United States were to default on the national debt, would you tend to blame the Democratic party more, the Republican party more, or both parties equally?”

Thirty-three percent said they would blame Democrats. Sixteen percent said they would blame Republicans while 42 percent said they would blame both parties. Nine percent said they did not know.

When respondents were asked, “how much have you seen, read, or heard about” the necessity of Democrats raising the “U.S. debt limit before the borrowing limit is expected to be reached next month,” nine percent said “a lot,” 24 percent said “some,” and 26 percent said “not much,” and 41 percent said nothing at all.

The Democrat-controlled House on Tuesday passed a funding bill to the Democrat-controlled Senate for approval. Both branches must pass a funding bill and also suspend the debt limit within days to stop a government shutdown when current government funds dry up at the end of this month.

The legislation has a small chance of passing the Senate, where Democrats need ten Republican votes. Senate Republican are objecting because it includes a measure to raise the debt ceiling, which would clear the way for Democrats to pass over $4 trillion dollars worth of spending by a tactic called reconciliation, a process by which Democrats intend to bypass the ten Republican votes they must have to enact legislation.

Upon passage of the funding bill in the House, Democrats did not include funding for Israel’s Iron Dome.

Defunding the Iron Dome defense system is an insight into the Democrats’ panicked situation over passing the radical tax and spend measures. In order to help congressional Democrats fund the government, the White House suggested on Tuesday that Biden supports defunding military defense mechanisms for Israel.

The poll was conducted September 18-20 with 1998 registered voters. The margin of error 2 percent.

