Poll: Some Black Voters Dump Joe Biden After Vaccine Mandate 

Some black voters are trashing President Biden’s approval rating after the administration mandated vaccines for medium and large businesses on September 8, a Monday Morning Consult poll revealed.

According to the survey, Biden’s job performance has shrunk five points to 71 percent among black voters since the vaccine mandate. Black voters disapproval of Biden also increased 7 points to 24 percent.

The poll additionally indicates support for Biden’s handing of the coronavirus crisis has dropped nine points to 61 percent since the end of August.

The poll also shows unvaccinated black voters have notched Biden’s job performance lower since the vaccine mandate:

The rise in negative views came almost entirely from unvaccinated Black voters: 38 percent of Black voters who say they have not received their vaccine disapprove of Biden’s job performance, up 11 points since before he announced the mandate, while 56 percent approve, down 6 points over that time frame.

Overall, Biden’s net approval rating among unvaccinated black voters has plummeted 17 points since before the rollout of the vaccine mandates.

The subsample of black voters is similar to how many Americans think about Biden’s management of the Chinese coronavirus. According to a September 15 poll, only 48 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, with 49 disapproving. In August, those numbers were opposite, with 53 percent approving and 40 percent disapproving.

Resistance to the vaccine mandates comes as Biden scolded Americans in his speech introducing the mandates. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said to 80 million people who remain unvaccinated, risking the lives of “all of us.”

Biden also sent mixed messages of whether the vaccines are keeping people safe from coronavirus. “Your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, while stating the vaccines are “effective.”