Two Shot, One Fatally, at School Bus Stop in Louisville, Kentucky

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday morning at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky.

NBC News reports that a teenage boy and a teenage girl were injured, a second boy was killed, when someone opened fire on them as they waited for their school bus Wednesday morning. NBC News notes that the girl’s injuries were not firearm-related.

WLKY notes that the attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The identities of the wounded and deceased were not released. However, the Louisville Metropolitan Police did report the deceased as a “juvenile” teenager:

treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Kosair and a juvenile female was treated for minor injuries on scene. We are working with JCPS as this unfolds. Anyone with any information please call 574-LMPD, you can remain anonymous. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021

The Louisville Metropolitan Police are asking the public to provide information that would help identify and locate the perpetrators of the attack:

Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus. This is unacceptable. Report those responsible. Contact us (263-6000) or @LMPD (574-LMPD). The safety of our community depends on ALL of us working together. pic.twitter.com/zXPvqcc2oq — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 22, 2021

