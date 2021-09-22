Two Shot, One Fatally, at School Bus Stop in Louisville, Kentucky

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday morning at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky.

NBC News reports that a teenage boy and a teenage girl were injured, a second boy was killed, when someone opened fire on them as they waited for their school bus Wednesday morning. NBC News notes that the girl’s injuries were not firearm-related.

WLKY notes that the attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The identities of the wounded and deceased were not released. However, the Louisville Metropolitan Police did report the deceased as a “juvenile” teenager:

The Louisville Metropolitan Police are asking the public to provide information that would help identify and locate the perpetrators of the attack:

