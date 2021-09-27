A 6-year-old boy in Las Vegas has since gone viral on social media after wearing a mask for his school photo.

In a Facebook post last week, Nicole Peoples shared that her son, Mason, refused to take off his mask for his school photo even though the photographer said he could remove it. According to her, the boy was mistakenly following her orders to always wear the mask. She phrased the exchange as follows:

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off. Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody. Photographer: I’m sure it’s ok to take it off for your pictures. Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on. Photographer: Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for 2 seconds? Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom! Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

Though admittedly feeling “proud” of him, Nicole regretted not giving him clearer rules.

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” she said.

According to ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) the photo of the boy wearing his mask before a blue backdrop has since gone viral, with multiple sources noting that his was not an “isolated incident.”

“Mason is not the only student who chose to keep a mask on for school photos this year, according to Matthew Comfort, branch manager for Dorian Studio, the photography studio that took Mason’s school photo,” reported GMA.

Comfort told GMA that Dorian Studio has “taken hundreds and hundreds of students this fall wearing their masks.”

“It’s not an isolated incident,” Comfort testified.

Comfort noted that the photographer who gave Mason the option of removing his mask was following the proper guidelines:

Comfort said that Dorian Studio first asks schools if they want to give students the option to remove their mask for their school photo. If the school allows masks to be removed for the photo, then the photographer gives each student the option.

After her Facebook post went viral, Nicole Peoples issued an update directing people to a GoFundMe page.

“Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world,” she posted. “Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund so I have created this GoFundMe [sic] to do just that.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised $24,120.