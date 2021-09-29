No Apology from Joe Biden After Falsely Accusing Border Agents of Hitting Haitian Migrants with Straps

Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden has not apologized to border patrol officials after he accused them of hitting Haitian migrants with straps as they worked to secure the border while riding horses.

“It was horrible to see what you saw, to see people treated like they did,” Biden said last week. “Horses running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay.”

TOPSHOT - United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. - US law enforcement are attempting to close off crossing points along the Rio Grande river where migrants cross to get food and water, which is scarce in the encampment. The United States said Saturday it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden's administration. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images).

Biden accused the agents of hitting migrants even though there was no available evidence to back up his statement.

A photographer who took images even told Texas media that the images were “misconstrued” and that he never saw agents whip anyone.

Media outlets were forced to correct their reports after it was clear there was a lack of evidence to prove their claims.

On Monday, the New York Times issued a correction on their article describing the incident, noting the paper “has not seen conclusive evidence that migrants were struck with the reins.”

It remains unclear whether Biden will apologize to the agents even after he vowed they would be punished — before an investigation into their actions was concluded.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News about a possible apology from the president.

White House press secretary Psaki defended Biden’s assertion as a way to demonstrate their actions were not “acceptable to him.”

“I think what you heard from the President is a very human and visceral response to those images, which I think reflects how a lot of people in the country felt when they saw them,” she said.

