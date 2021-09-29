Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) caused a firestorm on social media following his comment during his debate with Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Youngkin rebuked McAuliffe Tuesday night for vetoing a bill that would have allowed parents to remove controversial books from their school libraries.

The former governor responded, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions,” he said.

Youngkin, however, stated, “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”

Glenn Youngkin: "I believe parents should be in charge of their kids' education." Terry McAuliffe: "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." #VAgov pic.twitter.com/LqIlRMLKgj — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 29, 2021

Terry McAuliffe should learn Virginia law. #VAgov § 1-240.1. Rights of parents.

A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child. https://t.co/0EDigYoCze pic.twitter.com/shFwGDg8Lf — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 29, 2021

Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, tweeted in response to McAuliffe’s comment, “For a moment McAuliffe showed you what he really believes & it should frighten every parent.”

“The reality is, all radical leftists think this way,” Parnell added. “They believe they know what’s best for you & your children. They want total government control over every aspect of your life.”

For a moment McAuliffe showed you what he really believes & it should frighten every parent. The reality is, all radical leftists think this way. They believe they know what’s best for you & your children. They want total government control over every aspect of your life. https://t.co/UsKUS1SpM1 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 29, 2021

Other Twitter users weighed in what appeared to be a defining moment in the debate:

Who does @TerryMcAuliffe think *should* be in charge of education if not Virginia parents?! “I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach kids.” #VAGOVpic.twitter.com/ZeD6TWL3fu — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 28, 2021

What an absolutely insane quote https://t.co/l779MnrLmT — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 29, 2021

🏼‍♀️ Last I checked, it’s OUR taxpayer dollars funding OUR public schools for OUR children. And it’s our kids who are falling behind in core competencies, we want better for them. https://t.co/faIyZ5KRV6 — Alleigh Marré (@alleighmarre) September 29, 2021

This was the defining moment of the #VAgov debate. https://t.co/K5tKvA0Fr5 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 29, 2021

Va. Code 1-240.1

Rights of parents A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child. cc: @TerryMcAuliffe — Brandon Wrobleski (@ProsecutorBTW) September 29, 2021

Line of the night, purchased by the cash-rich teachers unions. https://t.co/Miz6IQThgu — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) September 28, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, the race appears to be close as a recent poll from University of Mary Washington (UMW) found Youngkin ahead of McAuliffe by five points among likely voters, though, when all of the survey’s respondents were factored in, McAuliffe appeared to be leading.

Early voting began September 17, and Election Day is November 2.