Former Nevada Attorney General and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada Adam Laxalt narrowly leads incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Marie Cortez in an internal poll from Laxalt’s campaign.

Laxalt narrowly leads the incumbent Democrat by two points, with 39 percent of the hypothetical poll to 37 percent, according to the internal survey.

The internal poll showed there was 12 percent that was undecided. There was another 12 percent that favored “none of the above,” which is an option for voters in Nevada on the ballot.

“We’re only just getting started! A shock poll has our campaign ahead of the incumbent and on the road towards flipping Nevada’s Senate seat, and then the Senate itself,” he said on social media with news of the narrow lead in the race.

📉 @CatherineForNV – 37% We're only just getting started! A shock poll has our campaign ahead of the incumbent and on the road towards flipping Nevada's Senate seat, and then the Senate itself! https://t.co/lj5ZH1N2TR — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 28, 2021

Some Republicans are gearing up to turn the midterm elections in Nevada after the swing state voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 and for Hillary Clinton, the failed presidential candidate, in 2016.

“Internal polling from September shows that this has quickly become a very tight race,” a Washington Examiner reported noted about the poll from the Laxalt campaign. “With each passing day of the Biden presidency, the environment gets better for Republicans.”

The internal poll from Laxalt’s campaign was taken between September 11 and 15. The poll was conducted by Republican pollster Chris Wilson, who asked 504 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

This poll was taken less than a month after Laxalt announced he was running to be the next senator from Nevada. He launched an ad blasting the radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, Hollywood, academia, and the media, the same time he launched his campaign.

