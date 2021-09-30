Gov. Kristi Noem Severs Ties with Corey Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has severed ties with Corey Lewandowski, who has been described as an “informal adviser,” following a Politico story detailing a Trump donor accusing the former Trump aide of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, Politico published a piece detailing accusations from Trump donor Trashelle Odom, who alleged Lewandowski acted inappropriately, making unwanted sexual advances toward her during a donor event in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend. Noem has since severed ties with Lewandowski.

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office,” Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, confirmed to Breitbart News.

Odom made a series of claims, alleging Lewandowski “repeatedly” touched her “inappropriately” while saying “vile and disgusting things to me” at the dinner, which Noem also attended. She also claims he stalked her and made her feel “violated and fearful.”

“Corey was verbally and physically aggressive and forceful,” she alleged. “I was fearful for my physical safety.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

A statement from her lawyer asserts that Lewandowski “repeatedly” bragged “that he is very powerful and can destroy anyone” and is “close with President Trump and can get anyone elected or can take anyone out.” Odom told the outlet she is stepping forward because he “needs to be held accountable.” “I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening,” she added. Politico said four others, who were “first-hand witnesses,” corroborated her claims.

Lewandowski’s lawyer David Chesnoff responded to the allegations, saying, “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

That same day, social media buzzed after a separate story surfaced, citing anonymous sources alleging an extramarital affair between Noem and Lewandowski — reports the governor responded to directly on Wednesday, dismissing them as “total garbage and a disgusting lie.”

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem said. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”

“I love Bryon,” she said of her husband. “I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work”:

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

Maggie Seidel, described as “one of Noem’s closest former advisers for 18 months,” defended the governor following the rumors of an affair and blasted Lewandowski as “horrible.”

“There’s plenty to disagree with Noem on,” Seidel said, according to the Washington Examiner. “For one, I think it’s outrageous that she continues to affiliate herself with Corey Lewandowski, but unequivocally, there’s no evidence that she stepped out of the marriage. It’s just an outrageous lie.”

She described Lewandowski as a “bum” and “horrible,” adding, “Under no circumstances would I say that she stepped out on the marriage.”

“She’s not stupid. She knows that. He gave her access — I’m assuming that’s why he kept her around. But if this doesn’t sever the relationship, God, does she have bigger problems,” she added.