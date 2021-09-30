President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of key issues, including the Chinese coronavirus, has cratered in recent months as he loses support from independents, an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found.

According to the survey, Biden is struggling to increase support on a number of key issues, from immigration to the Chinese coronavirus.

While the survey showed a majority, 57 percent, indicating they feel positive about his handling of the coronavirus, for instance, that reflects a 15-point drop from the support he saw in March. The trend is similar on other issues, such as infrastructure. While 55 percent approve of his handling of that issue, “his standing on the economic recovery is nine points lower over the same time period,” according to the survey.

As Pres. Biden faces a critical moment for his agenda, Americans' confidence in his handling of a range of issues is eroding, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. https://t.co/20Sgm1qZZy — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 29, 2021

Biden’s approval on immigration is much more dire, as one-third approve of his handling of the situation on the Southern border. Similarly, only 38 percent approve of his handling of Afghanistan — a 17 point drop since July.

Additionally, 38 percent approve of his handling of gun violence, and 43 percent, overall, approve of his handling on crime.

The general decline in support, the survey found, is “mainly driven by a decrease in support from independents.”

It was taken September 24-28, 2021, among 1,101 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percent. It comes as Biden’s overall approval rating continues to tank, nosediving to an all-time low in Rasmussen Reports’ Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (40 percent) this week.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics’ average of polls showed Biden’s approval underwater, with 50 percent disapproving and 45.2 percent approving — a deficit of -4.8 percent.

Similarly, FiveThirtyEight shows Biden’s approval in the negatives as well, with 44.8 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving.