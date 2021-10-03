The far left’s frustration with moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) unwillingness to go along with President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda took a turn for the ugly this weekend when several left-wing activists stalked and harassed the senator, going so far as to follow her into the restroom.

In the video that has since gone viral, activists with LUCHA Arizona confronted Sinema outside her classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University (ASU), eventually following her into the restroom and continuously harassing her outside a bathroom stall.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

“Senator, we want to talk to you real quick. Can we talk to you real quick?” a male activist asked Sinema as she exited her classroom.

“Hi! Actually, I’m headed out,” Sinema nervously responded.

As Sinema quickened her pace, the activists continued trailing her, exclaiming that Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda needs to happen now, threatening to unseat her if she does not comply.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” a female activist said as Sinema proceeded into the restroom.

Even after Sinema ducked into a stall, the activists continued filming her while demanding she support their cause.

“I was brought here to the United States when I was three years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of S.B. 1070,” a female activist said. “And I’m here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship.”

“My grandfather passed away two weeks ago and I was not able to go to Mexico to visit him, because there is no pathway to citizenship,” she added.

The female activist asserted that “now” is the opportunity to pass immigration reform while vowing to hold Sinema “accountable” for what she promised during her campaign.

As noted by Fox News, the video of Sinema being harassed broke “on the same day another group of activists confronted Sen. Joe Manchin at his houseboat in Washington, D.C., demanding the West Virginia Democrat drop his opposition to his party’s $3.5 trillion spending bill.”

After Sinema left the restroom, the activists continued following her while chanting, “Build Back Better! Pass the bill!”