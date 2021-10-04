Customer Fatally Shoots Alleged Robber in Texas Chicken Restaurant

A customer fatally shot one of two robbery suspects inside a Port Arthur, Texas, Church’s Chicken Friday around 8:45 p.m.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that the armed customer also shot a second alleged robber in the restaurant, wounding him.

Both suspects fled after the customer opened fire but were soon located, with one dying in a hospital and one expected to make a full recovery.

KFDM noted that Port Arthur police said the two suspected robbers were armed with handguns.

Police are looking into a robbery at a Port Arthur Jack in the Box that occurred the day before the incident at Church’s Chicken and trying to ascertain if there was any connection to the two suspects.

WDRB observed that the customer who shot the robbery suspects “remained at the scene, was questioned by detectives and then released.”

