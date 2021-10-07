In the wake of the more contagious Delta variant, Chinese coronavirus deaths are finally on the decline, according to a Tuesday report from Axios.

“The U.S. is now averaging roughly 102,000 new cases per day — a 22% drop over the past two weeks,” according to the report, which cited data from the New York Times. “Deaths are also falling, by a nationwide average of about 13%. The virus is now killing roughly 1,800 Americans per day.”

According to the report, deaths were rising for the past several weeks, but deaths are “the last number to go up” and “the last to go down” when a wave slows down.

Despite the good news, average daily cases are way higher than they were last year during the height of the pandemic with more than 100,000 cases per day compared to approximately 50,000 per day.

“To be sitting above 100,000 daily cases now, even after millions of Americans have been vaccinated or have some level of immunity from a previous infection, is a sign of just how transmissible the Delta variant is and how poorly the U.S. has contained it,” according to the report.

News of the decrease in Chinese coronavirus deaths come as President Joe Biden expressed hope that the country is “just about to turn the corner again on the pandemic.”

On Wednesday, Biden spoke about the pandemic as more than 353,000 coronavirus deaths have been reported since January 1, 2021, according to an ABC News story citing data from Johns Hopkins University. The number is already higher than all of 2020, which saw 352,000 coronavirus deaths.

A majority of voters are not pleased with Biden’s coronavirus response, despite his campaign promises to “follow the science” and lead the country out of the pandemic.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday, the majority of Americans, 52 percent, say Biden’s handling of the pandemic is either poor or fair. Only 43 percent of Americans say that Biden’s handling of the coronavirus is excellent or good.