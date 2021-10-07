Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts, Mother Jones‘s Ari Berman, and other activists took to social media Wednesday to blame the Timberview High School shooting incident on Texas constitutional carry law.

Breitbart News reported about the shooting, wherein 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins allegedly opened fire after a fight in a classroom.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Watts responded to the incident by blaming Texas’ constitutional carry law, “Earlier this year, Texas lawmakers further weakened the state’s gun laws by passing permitless carry to allow people to carry hidden, loaded handguns in public with no background check or safety training.”

Berman tweeted, “3,600 gun deaths a year in Texas but GOP passed [a] law this year allowing you to carry [a] gun without training or permit.”

The Nation’s Elie Mystal asked, “Is THIS the time I mention that Texas ended its gun licensing laws making it immeasurably easier for a student to get access to a gun… or is that not information people are supposed to ever bring up again?”

Missing from the comments made by Watts, Berman, Mystal, and other gun-control activists – like Fred Guttenberg and George Takei – is the fact that Texas’ constitutional carry law only applies to persons 21-years-of-age and older. The shooting suspect is only 18. This is why Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) reacted to the shooting by noting, “Under Texas law it is illegal for the shooter to possess or have purchased the gun that was used in…[the] crime.”

Abbott noted that the shooter had the gun “illegally.”

