11 Senate Republicans Advance Debt Ceiling After GOP Caves

Eleven Senate Republicans voted Thursday to advance the debt ceiling increase as Senate Republicans caved to Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) extend the debt ceiling by $480 billion through December 3, the same date government funding expires.

McConnell and Senate Republicans held up the increase in the debt ceiling to stall Democrats from working on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the Build Back Better Act.

However, facing a government default, McConnell and Republicans caved to Democrats on the debt, only to revisit the government funding and debt ceiling issues to December.

Eleven Senate Republicans voted Thursday to invoke cloture on S. 1301, the legislative vehicle for the debt ceiling. They are:

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

“Mitch McConnell did not get what he wanted,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) earlier this week. “Now we’re focused on getting what the American people want.”

The subsequent vote to punt the debt ceiling crisis led to a shouting match between Senate Republicans and Schumer.

Thune and Romney confronted Schumer after the Democrat leader attacked Republicans right after the vote. The two Republicans thought Schumer should have appreciated the compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) even appeared to agree with Republicans as he reportedly appeared to put his head in hands as Schumer lambasted Republicans.

Collins reportedly slammed Schumer in the Senate cloakroom.

Graham reportedly told Politico, “Listen, they kicked our ass, and we have no one to blame but ourselves. He’s not gracious; he’s from Brooklyn!”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.