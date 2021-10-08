GoFundMe Launched for Alleged School Shooter Because He Is Traumatized

This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Arlington Police Department via AP)
AWR Hawkins

An attorney launched a GoFundMe campaign for alleged Texas high school shooter Timothy George Simpkins with a statement from this mother claiming Simpkins is traumatized.

The Daily Mail reported the GoFundMe account was launched by Dallas-area attorney Kim T. Cole on Thursday with the goal of raising $25,000 for Simpkins.

GoFundMe took the account down once the fund was brought to their attention — total donations: $150.00

A statement from Simpkins’ mother was attached to the GoFundMe page. That statement said, in part:

What you don’t know is that Timothy was robbed at gunpoint and stripped of his possessions a couple of weeks ago … And the unfortunate backstory is that Timothy’s father was brutally beaten to death. This fact definitely heightened Timothy’s fear for his life.

She concluded, “My son has gone through a very traumatic experience. He needs counseling and therapy.”

Breitbart News noted that Simpkins allegedly shot three people following a classroom fight at Timberview High School on Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel work the scene in the parking lot at Timberview High School after a student used a gun on campus on October 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

Emergency personnel work the scene in the parking lot at Timberview High School after a student used a gun on campus on October 6, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) pointed out that Simpkins, who is 18-year-old, could not legally buy or possess the gun that was used in the shooting.

Simpkins was released on bail Thursday night.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a Facebook post by a Simpkins’ family spokesperson said the alleged shooter was made to look like a “menace to our society and nothing could be further from the truth.”

