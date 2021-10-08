Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat and an Afghanistan war veteran who led the infamous “Outlaw Platoon,” raised over one million dollars in the third-quarter.

Parnell — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — raised $1.1 million in the third quarter, trying to create a large war chest full of cash leading up to the midterms next year where he will have a to face an on slot of Republican challengers vying for the seat, currently being held by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

The Republican raised the $1.1 million between July 1 and September 30, where the Washington Examiner reported he was able to receive the huge fundraising haul from over 16,000 contributions in which over 10,000 of the donors gave an average of $60 each.

Parnell reportedly collected contributions from all 50 states, including collecting from all of the 67 counties in the state.

Breitbart News recently profiled Parnell’s rise in politics in Pennsylvania, where he said during an interview that “Pennsylvania voters are seeking candidates for office who will put America and the people of our great nation first.”

The Examiner stated that Parnell’s campaign gave the publication an estimated $1 million of cash on hand, as officials were still tallying the official numbers late Thursday. The Federal Election Commission allows campaigns to turn in the official numbers no later than October 15.

If he advances past the primary, Parnell could face off against Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) after losing against him last year trying to unseat the Democrat during the 2020 election.

Lamb announced his Senate bid at the beginning of August, where he said he was running for the Senate “because he’s grown frustrated by House-passed legislation that falls flat in the upper chamber.”

Trump endorsed Parnell in September, saying, “Sean Parnell is running for the United States Senate to serve the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” adding that he “will always put American First,” which is why Trump is giving him his” Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Breitbart News’s profile also outlined that Parnell’s future could determine the majority in the Senate after the midterms.

