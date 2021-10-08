President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low in the Trafalgar Group poll released Friday, showing Biden’s approval just below 40 percent overall.

The poll showed Biden’s approval lingers at 39.6 percent. The president’s disapproval spiked to 56 percent, with over 50 percent of the respondents who said they “strongly disapprove.” Only 4.3 percent had no opinion of the president.

When looking at the approval rating by party, only 27.5 percent of the independent respondents said they approved of the president, along with only 11.1 percent of Republicans. However, a majority (61.1 percent) of Democrats said they approved of the president.

The poll was taken from October 4 to 6, asking 1,087 likely general election voters. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.97 percent, with a 95 percent confidence rate.

Comparing this poll to last month’s Trafalgar Group poll, from September 2021, taken with almost the same amount of likely general election voters, 1,086 respondents (only one fewer respondent) and with a margin of error of nearly identical (+/- 2.98 percent), the president had an approval rating at 43.5 percent, with a 54.3 percent disapproval, and 2.1 percent had no opinion of the president.

The Trafalgar Group released a poll showing that most American voters, including most Democrats, believe that Vice President Kamala Harris has also done a “poor” job when handling the southern border crisis.

There was 74.9 percent overall who said Harris’s performance on the border was “poor.” For Democrats, 54.6 percent said the vice president had done a “poor” job.

