Most American voters, including the majority of Democrats, believe Vice President Kamala Harris has done a “poor” job handling the southern border crisis, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday revealed.

The survey asked, “President Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border crisis in March of 2021. How do you rate her job performance so far?”

Overall, three quarters, 74.9 percent, rated her job performance on the border as “poor,” followed by 12.8 percent who said “excellent,” 6.4 percent who said “good,” and 5.9 percent who said “fair.”

Even a majority of Democrats believe she has done a “poor” job — 54.6 percent — while roughly a quarter say she has done “excellent.”

Nearly all Republicans, 93.7 percent, said she has done a “poor” job, as did the vast majority of independent voters, 80.3 percent.

The survey, taken September 29 to October 1, 2021, among 1,089 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.97 percent.

During the summer, dozens of House Republicans demanded President Joe Biden replace Harris in her capacity managing the response to the southern border crisis, as she, they said at the time, had failed to sufficiently respond.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand,” the Republicans wrote in the June letter.

“In the 85 days since the Vice President has been tasked with solving this crisis, she has yet to visit the border and meet with Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, and local law enforcement officials,” they continued.

Harris ultimately made her first trip to the border in late June, months after being tasked with managing the crisis.

“I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, as thousands of migrants rush to the southern border, open borders groups have been lobbying the vice president, contending now is the time for the Senate to pass amnesty for illegal aliens — a key Democrat agenda item they had hoped to sneak in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.