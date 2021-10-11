Whistleblower Alleges Capitol Police Leadership Failed on January 6

A former U.S. Capitol Police official has alleged that department leadership failed to heed warning signs and did not adequately prepare security prior to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

In a letter sent to leaders of both parties in the House and Senate obtained by Politico, the official claimed that Sean Gallagher, the Capitol Police’s acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, assistant chief of police for protective and intelligence operations, received an intelligence report in late December that should have led to increased security measures on January 6. The outlet reported:

The whistleblower accused Pittman of lying to Congress about a key intelligence report the department received in late December. That report noted that a blog called ‘thedonald.win’ posted a map of the Capitol campus, and that commenters on the site called for protesters to carry guns and confront members of Congress.

This past April, Pittman told congressional investigators that Capitol Police senior officials were briefed on the intelligence report; the whistleblower claimed that was a lie.

“These officials were the only officials that had all the intelligence information for the 6th,” the whistleblower wrote.

“The single most important piece of intelligence information … was never shared with any members of USCP leadership,” the whistleblower added. “Why did they approve the operational plan for the 6th if they knew the intelligence?”

According to Politico, “a senior law enforcement official said that other people in the department actually did have the intelligence, but that it clearly should have been distributed more widely.”

In June, a bipartisan report alleged that Pittman failed to share intelligence of a possible attack with senior leadership.

Beyond the Capitol Police, the whistleblower also claimed that Congressional leaders “purposefully failed” to tell the truth about the failures committed on January 6. The whistleblower wrote: