President Joe Biden and his Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Transportation have failed to solve a supply chain crisis causing the backup of supplies at U.S. ports and cross country transportation as the left-wing media lays the blame solely on the coronavirus.

A CNN report said consumers can’t expect to shop like they did in the “Before Times” and highlighted manufacturers warning of limited food supplies:

If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news. Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products, including items such as Rice Krispies Treats, Sour Patch Kids, some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors, McCormick gourmet spices and Marie Callender’s pot pies because of labor, commodity and transportation constraints throttling supply chains, according to emails viewed by CNN and interviews with grocers. Some suppliers are also telling grocers to cancel their promotions of these items and more over the holidays so products won’t disappear from store shelves as quickly. Purchase limits from manufacturers were rare before the pandemic and are creating “lesser than full conditions” for customers in Morton Williams stores, said Steve Schwartz, director of sales at the New York area chain. Morton Williams is trying to tap secondary suppliers when its primary vendors for food and household essentials can’t fulfill orders.

“It’s not your ideal situation,” Schwartz said. [Customers] “just want to know why they can’t get their item.”

CNN reported Costco and Sam’s Club and other grocery outlets will once again limit customer purchases.

And data from a supply tracking company shows that 18 percent of beverages, 15 percent of frozen foods, 16 percent of snacks, 15 percent of candy and 18 percent of bakery items were out of stock at stores during the week ending on October 3, according to IRI.

