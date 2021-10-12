Maxine Waters Mocked for Claiming Hacker ‘Erased’ Her Twitter Account

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., listens to an aide as she joins members of the Congressional Black Caucus to await the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott …
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Joshua Caplan

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was mocked Tuesday after claiming that a “hacker” had “erased” her Twitter account — despite making this announcement from her account and with no evidence of past posts being deleted.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased,” Waters, who serves as chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, wrote on Twitter. The California Democrat claimed she knew the culprit behind the so-called hack, vowing: “I will take care of this. M Waters.”

Waters did not provide any further details regarding the matter. The congresswoman’s tweet sparked mockery, memes, and wise-cracking from reporters across the political spectrum.

“If you undelete my Twitter account, that will be the end of it. I will not look for you. I will not pursue you,” joked Fox News editor David Rutz.

I think @JoyAnnReid can help,” tweeted RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan, referring to uncorroborated claims by MSNBC host Joy Reid about so-called hackers fabricating homophobic posts on her old blog.

“It was the russians!” joked Washington Free Beacon Executive editor Brent Scher, a reference to Waters’ frequent habit of linking Russia to former President Donald Trump.

The Spectator contributor and podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote: “Ok Boomer. Let us know.”

