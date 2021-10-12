House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shortened the far-left’s wishlist of items within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, according to report Tuesday in Politico.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a warning to the White House and progressives on reconciliation,” Politico Playbook outlined. “She suggested her caucus wants to coalesce around a smaller list of policy changes that would last longer.”

Pelosi reportedly wrote to her caucus, “Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families.”

Playbook noted the far-left has been demanding an expansion of welfare handouts in the “reconciliation” package. Those welfare items included free Pre-K, free college, free dental and vision for Medicare.

Pelosi’s strategy of excluding those items means she prefers to have less enacted for a longer amount of time to create a future demand from constituents.

The other option is to include all the items in the package without a long duration, which would mean the welfare measures must be legislatively renewed, an inconvenient process.

“Passing both infrastructure and reconciliation are absolutely critical to Democrats maintaining a majority in the House and potentially in the Senate,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Politico about the importance of giving away welfare in order to win the 2022 midterms. “And then that is directly related to the success of Biden’s first term as president.”

But Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has warned time is running short on passing a welfare measure than Democrats can tout to their constituents. “The issues are urgent. We need to get it done as quickly as possible,” said Warnock, who is up for reelection in 2022.