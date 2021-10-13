A child at NAPA’s Super DIRT Week at the Oswego Speedway declared, “let’s go Brandon!” when asked by an announcer to “help kick this thing off.”

"Drivers, start your engines… LET'S GO BRANDON" pic.twitter.com/y2HUtESThe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2021

The announcer turned to three children, two boys, and a girl, before a race at the speedway in upstate New York on Sunday, October 10.

“They’re going to help kick this thing off,” the announcer said. “Alright guys, ready? Three, two, one.”

“Drivers, start your engines,” the children declared.

While two of the children were quiet after the announcement, one of the boys cheered, “let’s go, Brandon!”

The girl began to laugh upon hearing the phrase, and the announcer looked caught off guard.

The phrase “let’s go Brandon” became synonymous with the “fuck Joe Biden” chant after a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on October 2 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

After winning his first Xfinity Series race, Brandon Brown was interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast as the chant “fuck Joe Biden” clearly echoed throughout Talladega. Stavast quickly claimed the crowd was chanting, “let’s go, Brandon.”

I’m pretty sure they’re not chanting “Let’s go Brandon” as the NBC reporter is telling us. What do you hear? #fjb pic.twitter.com/Ai6QU9uEZf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2021

Even driver Brandon Brown found the humor in the Stavast’s framing of the chant. The driver tweeted, “Let’s go Brandon,” the morning after the race. He posted a follow-up tweet that read, “*not political… just feeling myself.”:

*not political… just feelin myself — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) October 4, 2021

“Fuck Joe Biden” chants have become a regular occurrence at sporting events throughout the country. The phrase thunderously rang out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during a Titans and Jets football game on October 3:

The chant was documented at a number of week five college football games as well, including a game at Oklahoma State University:

North Carolina State fans bellowed out the chant in a week five game against Louisiana Tech: