WATCH: NBC Reporter Covers for Biden, Claims ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant is ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

During a post-race NASCAR interview Saturday, an NBC reporter jumped into damage control mode for Joe Biden as the crowd broke out in another “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast awkwardly attempted to run cover for the president as she interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Brandon Brown after the race. But as she spoke to Brown, the crowd in the stands spontaneously broke out in a chant of “F*ck Joe Biden” live on the air.

Stavast absurdly claimed that the crowd was chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon!”

“Brandon, you also told me,” Stavast said before being interrupted by the crowd. “As you can hear the chants from the crowd…” she added, before claiming that the crowd was saying, “‘Let’s Go Brandon!'”

But a close listen to what the crowd is chanting quickly disabuses viewers of Stavast’s notion. The crowd is clearly saying “F*ck Joe Biden”:

NASCAR also reportedly jumped into damage control.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

According to Fox News, NASCAR had posted Stavast’s interview to its social media accounts. But the video mysteriously disappeared after people began retweeting it with a focus on Stavast’s ridiculous take on the chanting going on in the stands.

