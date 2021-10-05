VIDEO: Loud ‘F*k Joe Biden’ Chant Yet Breaks Out at Titans-Jets Game

President Joe Biden attends a virtual coronavirus summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, September 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Warner Todd Huston

The “F*ck Joe Biden” chants have transitioned from college football stadiums to the National Football League as a thunderous anti-Biden chant was heard Sunday at the Titans-Jets game.

It may be the loudest example yet of the chant springing up at a sports venue.

WATCH:

This chant seems to have started in the first week of the college football season at college stadiums all across the country.

One of the first viral videos showed the chant breaking out at the first Coastal Carolina game of the year:

From there, the chant cropped up at a dozen other games.

It has also started showing up at concerts:

Also fights:

This weekend, the chant also broke out at NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.