The White House on Wednesday complained America is falling behind China on infrastructure spending — even as leftists in Congress continue opposing the president’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“America has fallen behind our global competitors on infrastructure,” the White House wrote on social media on Tuesday, sharing a graph that showed China spending a greater percentage of their GDP on infrastructure than the United States.

America has fallen behind our global competitors on infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a once-in-a-generation investment that will help close the gap — and position the US to compete for and win the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/3wVWsVXWnX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 12, 2021

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a once-in-a-generation investment that will help close the gap — and position the US to compete for and win the 21st century,” the White House added.

The White House is pressing the need to pass infrastructure, even though the leftist Democrats in the House of Representatives continue holding the bill hostage to advance major legislation on entitlement spending.

The president’s infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate and awaits passage in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote to her caucus on Monday that members should expected to do “fewer things” in Biden’s multi-trillion Build Back Better spending bill, despite her failure to move forward on a $3.5 trillion bill.

The left in the House of Representatives complained about Pelosi’s comments, as Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) issued a fundraising letter to supporters.

“Why is Speaker Pelosi suggesting we should allow a couple of conservative Democrats to leave behind popular cornerstone policies of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act? We need to deliver,” the fundraising email read.