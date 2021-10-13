White House Complains America Falling Behind China on Infrastructure as Congressional Leftists Block Bill

Police officers stand guard near decorations in Tiananmen Square a day before an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing on June 30, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

The White House on Wednesday complained America is falling behind China on infrastructure spending — even as leftists in Congress continue opposing the president’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“America has fallen behind our global competitors on infrastructure,” the White House wrote on social media on Tuesday, sharing a graph that showed China spending a greater percentage of their GDP on infrastructure than the United States.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a once-in-a-generation investment that will help close the gap — and position the US to compete for and win the 21st century,” the White House added.

The White House is pressing the need to pass infrastructure, even though the leftist Democrats in the House of Representatives continue holding the bill hostage to advance major legislation on entitlement spending.

The president’s infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate and awaits passage in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote to her caucus on Monday that members should expected to do “fewer things” in Biden’s multi-trillion Build Back Better spending bill, despite her failure to move forward on a $3.5 trillion bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gives remarks outside her office at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The left in the House of Representatives complained about Pelosi’s comments, as Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) issued a fundraising letter to supporters.

“Why is Speaker Pelosi suggesting we should allow a couple of conservative Democrats to leave behind popular cornerstone policies of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act? We need to deliver,” the fundraising email read.

