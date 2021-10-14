Joe Biden Condemns ‘Misinformation’ About Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates and Southwest Airlines

President Joe Biden publicly condemned “misinformation” about vaccine mandates, again pushing businesses to enact them for their employees in remarks at the White House on Thursday.

“Let’s be clear. Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us,” Biden said. “That’s why we continue to battle misinformation that’s out there.”

Biden specifically condemned claims that Southwest Airlines employees protested the mandates last weekend which led to major service delays.

“Southwest Airlines. At the head of the pilots union and its CEO dismissed critics who claimed vaccination mandates contributed to flight disruptions,” Biden said.

The president defended the mandates as effective, as more employees agree to get vaccinated rather than lose their jobs.

“Every day we see more businesses implementing vaccination requirements and the mounting data shows that they will work,” he said.

Biden also praised school board members, religious leaders, and doctors for pushing the coronaries vaccine.

The president previewed a final decision from the Food and Drug Administration about a third “booster” shot for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccines.

“We’re going to continue to provide that additional protection to seniors and others as we head into the holidays,” he said.

He claimed that any decision on boosters would be “strictly based on the science.”

Biden also previewed a decision “in the next few weeks” for children to get their coronavirus vaccine.

“Families will be able to sleep easier at night, knowing their kids are protected as well,” he said.