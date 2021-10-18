CDC Sends out Guidance for Vaccinating Children for Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly sent out guidance for vaccinating children for the Chinese coronavirus as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) weighs granting emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for those ages 5-11.

The federal health agency’s move comes ahead of the FDA’s upcoming October 26 meeting, where officials will weigh approving the lower dose Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11. Currently, no coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 12.

According to the Hill, the CDC is “allowing states to preorder doses prior to the vaccines being authorized.”

In a September 5 press release, the FDA vowed to “follow the science” for coronavirus vaccines for younger children.

Producers of the Pfizer vaccine, BioNTech, are preparing to request clearance to vaccinate children five years old and older. https://t.co/A96g6iOLah — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2021

“Just like every vaccine decision we’ve made during this pandemic, our evaluation of data on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children will not cut any corners,” the FDA assured, urging parents to get vaccinated and wear masks until approval for younger children comes:

Just like you, we are eager to see our children and grandchildren vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. We have to let the science and data guide us. The FDA is working around the clock to support the process for making COVID-19 vaccines available for children. As outlined above, this process is complex and relies on robust manufacturer trials and data, and while we cannot offer a specific date or timeline for when it may be completed for the various manufacturers’ vaccine candidates, we can assure the public we are working as expeditiously as possible to meet this critical public health need and we very much hope to have pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available in the coming months.

Pfizer formally requested emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine for children earlier this month:

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there was a “really good chance” vaccines could be approved for children before Halloween.