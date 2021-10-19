Man Allegedly Breaks into Apartment, Dies After Resident Shoots Him

A man allegedly broke into a Eugene, Oregon, apartment Monday morning then died after the male resident shot him.

KVAL reported the incident occurred at “an apartment complex near where Fox Hollow Road meets Donald Street.”

KEZI explained police were called to a “burglary in progress” around 3:40 a.m. and received secondary calls of shots fired while they were in route to the scene.

Upon reaching the apartment, police found a suspect who had been shot and was unresponsive. They tried to no avail to perform CPR on the wounded suspect.

The Register-Guard noted Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin confirmed a gun was found in the apartment but made clear that no other details on the incident would be released until the investigation into the shooting progresses.

