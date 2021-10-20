President Joe Biden’s approval rating across seven Senate battleground states is at 41 percent, a Senate Majority PAC revealed Wednesday. Biden dragging in statewide polling is an indicator Republicans have an opportunity to not just win the House but also the Senate.

The poll, produced by a PAC that is reportedly close to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), also marked Biden at a 52 percent disapproval rating across the battleground states, which corresponds with national polling data.

The poll was conducted in battlegrounds states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Nevada.

“Among persuadable targets, however, just 27 percent say they approve of the job the president is doing while 57 percent disapprove,” Politico reported.

Wednesday’s polling data appears to be worse for Biden than it was in May, when the PAC indicated 49 percent approving and 43 disapproving. A Democrat told the publication:

We are sleepwalking. We are so focused on getting these deals done, but in the grand scheme of it we have to be focused on Republicans. That’s the key here. They’re getting a free pass. It’s going to be really rough, and I really worry about some of our senators.

In state politics, not many statewide races produce different outcomes than how constituents view the president. With Biden sinking in state polling, he is sure to find it difficult to maintain or win a Senate that is split 50-50, a promising prospect for Senate Republican candidates.

September polling by Civiqs indicated Biden was also underwater in many states besides New Hampshire. The poll marked Biden’s underwater approval rating appears as follows: Wisconsin -6, Pennsylvania -12, Florida -11, North Carolina -12, New Hampshire +1, Georgia -13 and Nevada -4.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø