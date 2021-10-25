WATCH: Assailants Take Turns Shooting Man Inside Bronx Barbershop

The NYPD has released surveillance video showing two assailants taking turns shooting a man inside a Bronx barbershop on Friday.

The New York Post notes that the 22-year-old victim was in a chair at the 13 Barber Shop when one assailant stepped inside and shot him in the stomach. The gunman then allegedly passed his weapon to a second assailant who shot the man in the leg.

Both suspects then fled in the direction of Kings College Place.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know these guys? On 10/22/21 at approx. 6:45 PM, inside of 250 E Gun Hill Rd in the Bronx, two unknown male suspects shot a 22-year-old male in the stomach and leg before fleeing north towards Kings College Place. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/5XyH8KVa61 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 24, 2021

ABC 7NY reports that police released descriptions of the two alleged gunmen:

Suspect #1: Male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, a black long sleeve shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers. Suspect #2: Male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.