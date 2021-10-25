Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC) walked off the U.S. House floor on Monday wearing a face mask that read “Let’s go, Brandon,” referencing the phrase that’s become a popular outcry for critics of the Biden Administration.

Jake Sherman tweeted about the Congressman’s mask Monday night, to which Rep. Duncan responded with an emoji wearing a mask.

The phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” is a euphemism for saying, “fuck Joe Biden.” The phrase took the Internet by storm after a NASCAR reporter claimed the crowd was chanting “let’s go, Brandon” after Brandon Brown’s victory, despite the clear chants of “fuck Joe Biden.”

Duncan’s move makes him the latest Republican congressman to publicly support the “Let’s go, Brandon” movement. Last week, Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) ended a floor speech with the phrase.

Biden’s supporters were not pleased with Duncan’s choice of face mask.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration claims the administration is “unfamiliar” with the popular “Let’s go, Brandon” chants.