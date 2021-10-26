A video posted on Twitter Monday shows a woman harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) as she is walking through an airport. The woman is leaning in to Sinema, who says at one point, “Don’t touch me.”

The woman describes herself as a constituent and is pressing the senator about the recent hot weather in Arizona.

“Every single year in Arizona, it’s getting hotter and hotter,” the woman said. “We’re breaking records. People are suffering. Your constituents are suffering. What are you going to do about climate change?”

Once again @kyrstensinema ignores concerned advocate fighting for healthcare for her family in Arizona. #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/GK5t5mHCuc — People’s Watch (@Peoples_Watch_) October 25, 2021

Fox News reported on the video:

Sinema has been confronted in recent weeks by protesters displeased with her position on President Biden’s social services and climate change package. Earlier this month, the senator was followed into a bathroom by four protesters who recorded the incident. Arizona State University Police have since recommended charges against them. Newsweek reported that the most recent confrontation marked the second time this month that the senator was confronted at an airport.

