President Joe Biden was immediately disrupted by amnesty protesters on Tuesday as he took the stage to campaign for another term for former Democrat Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The protesters raised “citizenship now” signs and shouted, “We won’t go! We won’t go!” when Biden began speaking.

“Why don’t you hang out and talk to me after this is over ok?” Biden replied.

Biden’s supporters reacted by trying to drown out the protesters with pro-Biden shouts.

“That’s all right,” he said, as protesters continued to shout. “This is not a Trump rally. We let them holler.”

Despite Biden campaigning to give widespread amnesty to illegal immigrants, he has been unable to move any prominent immigration reform legislation in Congress.

Biden is campaigning for McAuliffe as Democrats are increasingly concerned about his chances at winning another term as governor of Virginia.

In the final days of his campaign, McAuliffe is bringing high-power surrogates to motivate Virginia Democrats in the race, including first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and failed candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams.

Biden urged Democrats to show up in force for McAuliffe just like they did to help him win the commonwealth in the 2020 election by ten points over former President Donald Trump.

“Show up like you did for Barack and me. Show up like you did for me and Kamala,” he shouted. “Show up for a proven leader like Terry McAuliffe!”