The majority of those who are not vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus say they will not get the shot, a Yahoo! News/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked those who have yet to be vaccinated for the virus when they plan to do so. The majority, 55 percent, said they will “never” get vaccinated, and 24 percent said they are “not sure” if they will. Another 16 percent said they are waiting to “see what happens to others before deciding,” and 5 percent said they will “as soon as it is available” to them.

Seventy percent of Republicans who have yet to be vaccinated say they “never” will get the jab — a sentiment held by 53 percent of independents and 28 percent of Democrats.

Respondents were also asked to describe their “personal situation regarding COVID-19 vaccines.”

A majority, 63 percent, indicated they are fully vaccinated, while five percent said they plan to get vaccinated and four percent said they have started the initial process.

However, over a quarter said they either will not get vaccinated or are still hesitant. Overall, 18 percent said they “will not get vaccinated” and another nine percent said they are “not sure about getting vaccinated.”

Overall, 45 percent believe the worst of the pandemic is in the past, while 20 percent think the worst is yet to come. Over one-third, 36 percent, remain unsure.

Biden: The Unvaccinated "Put Our Economy at Risk" pic.twitter.com/ISs07zHD1u — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 8, 2021

The survey, taken October 19-21, 2021, among 1,704 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent. It comes as Americans across the country rise up in protest of local and federal vaccine mandates.

One such protest took place in New York City on Monday, where thousands walked across the Brooklyn Bridge protesting Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) requirements on city workers. Those who do not provide proof of vaccination by Friday, October 29 risk being placed on unpaid leave.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.4 percent of the total U.S. population is considered “fully vaccinated.”