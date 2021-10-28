Congressional Democrats Tell Biden Reconciliation Framework Is Not Good Enough, ‘Need Specifics’

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about the politics surrounding the debt limit vote this week, and about the way forward on on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Wendell Husebø

Congressional Democrats told President Joe Biden Thursday his reconciliation framework was short on needed “specifics” to pass the measure as is, Fox News reported.

The framework’s topline number is $1.85 trillion and includes some of the items the far-left has hoped to keep in the massive tax and spend legislation.

Those include $555 billion for climate change provisions, $400 billion for subsidized child care and pre-K, $200 billion for a child tax credit, and $130 billion for expanding Medicare and Medicaid. The framework also includes $100 billion for amnesty, though the Senate parliamentarian has opposed such a feature.

To pay for the welfare programs, the framework reveals a 15 percent corporate minimum tax on corporations.

The framework does not mention any SALT deduction or Medicare benefits, such as hearing, dental and vision. The framework also excludes subsidies for prescription drugs.

It is unknown if the framework will unlock the far-left’s consent to vote “yes” on the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), author of the massive tax and spend legislation, told reporters Wednesday evening it would be “inconceivable” he would vote for the framework the way it was structured.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with reporters, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has called a vote on the $1.2 trillion bill for Thursday but Democrat infighting may prevent its passage. “PELOSI specifically told House Democrats that she wants the infrastructure bill passed by the time BIDEN lands in rome tonight,” a Punchbowl News reporter tweeted.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi depart following a meeting with the Democratic caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The president has also been actively pushing his fresh framework Thursday. Biden spent nearly an hour on Capitol Hill in the morning to convince Democrat lawmakers to go along with his framework to unlock the $1.2 trillion bill. Bloomberg reported the president “privately ask members of his party to take action on legacy bill.”

Biden also reportedly told Democrats “he doesn’t think it’s hyperbole to say that what happens in next week on his proposals could determine fate of US House and Senate majorities — and his presidency.”

Biden did not take any questions before slipping out the door to board his gas-guzzling Air Force One to Europe, where he will speak with European leaders about “climate change.”

