Congressional Democrats told President Joe Biden Thursday his reconciliation framework was short on needed “specifics” to pass the measure as is, Fox News reported.

The framework’s topline number is $1.85 trillion and includes some of the items the far-left has hoped to keep in the massive tax and spend legislation.

Dems coming out of meeting with President say framework for social spending bill is good. But they need specifics. Remember, Biden came to the Hill in late September wanting a deal. He likely leaves today again without a concrete deal — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 28, 2021

Those include $555 billion for climate change provisions, $400 billion for subsidized child care and pre-K, $200 billion for a child tax credit, and $130 billion for expanding Medicare and Medicaid. The framework also includes $100 billion for amnesty, though the Senate parliamentarian has opposed such a feature.

To pay for the welfare programs, the framework reveals a 15 percent corporate minimum tax on corporations.

The framework does not mention any SALT deduction or Medicare benefits, such as hearing, dental and vision. The framework also excludes subsidies for prescription drugs.

A few asterisks in the new Biden framework —$100b for immigration outside $1.75T (policy unclear and parliamentarian has to OK it) —No mention of SALT (red line for some Dems) —Medicare hearing benefits, not dental/vision (big for Bernie) —Quiet on Medicare drug negotiations — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 28, 2021

It is unknown if the framework will unlock the far-left’s consent to vote “yes” on the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), author of the massive tax and spend legislation, told reporters Wednesday evening it would be “inconceivable” he would vote for the framework the way it was structured.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has called a vote on the $1.2 trillion bill for Thursday but Democrat infighting may prevent its passage. “PELOSI specifically told House Democrats that she wants the infrastructure bill passed by the time BIDEN lands in rome tonight,” a Punchbowl News reporter tweeted.

The president has also been actively pushing his fresh framework Thursday. Biden spent nearly an hour on Capitol Hill in the morning to convince Democrat lawmakers to go along with his framework to unlock the $1.2 trillion bill. Bloomberg reported the president “privately ask members of his party to take action on legacy bill.”

Biden also reportedly told Democrats “he doesn’t think it’s hyperbole to say that what happens in next week on his proposals could determine fate of US House and Senate majorities — and his presidency.”

Biden did not take any questions before slipping out the door to board his gas-guzzling Air Force One to Europe, where he will speak with European leaders about “climate change.”

Biden didn’t say much upon leaving the dem caucus meeting. pic.twitter.com/gFTrabsMLx — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 28, 2021

